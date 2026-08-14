Agadha Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Kamakshi Bhaskarla’s supernatural horror thriller

Agadha, starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla, was released in theatres on August 14, 2026. If you’re planning to watch the supernatural horror thriller on the big screen, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Agadha Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user praised Agadha for its cave visuals and forest sequences, saying that these scenes made for an impressive experience in theatres.

Another netizen described Agadha as a perfect horror film after a long time. They praised the character arc and appreciated MS Raju’s writing. The user also highlighted the background score and forest setting for creating a genuinely scary atmosphere and called the climax a major highlight, ultimately describing the film as a blockbuster.

Moreover, a third person praised the background score, screenplay, and story, calling them top-notch. They also appreciated the director for presenting each character effectively.

Additionally, another user said that the team had attempted a different concept and felt that it had worked well. They praised the background score and screenplay, adding that the film was an enjoyable watch for everyone.

Here are the reactions:

More about Agadha

Agadha follows Mahadevi, a young woman who sets out to uncover the truth behind a series of tragic incidents in her family after her cousin’s mysterious death. Refusing to accept it as a simple tragedy, she investigates her family’s past and follows a trail of unsettling clues into a dense, forbidden forest.

Her search leads her to an ancient cave, where she discovers a mysterious twelve-handed idol surrounded by dark mythology. While exploring the cave, Mahadevi unknowingly breaks a spiritual boundary and awakens a malevolent supernatural force. The entity becomes linked to her bloodline, putting Mahadevi and her loved ones in grave danger.

As the supernatural threat grows, Mahadevi races against time to uncover the idol’s history and find a way to contain the evil force before it destroys everything she has left.

With Kamakshi Bhaskarla in the lead role, Agadha features Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Shreya Rani Reddy, and others in key roles.

Directed by MS Raju, the film’s music and background score are composed by Rakesh Venkatapuram. Nani Chamidisetty has handled the cinematography, while Junaid Siddiqui has served as the editor.

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