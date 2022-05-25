Agent: Akhil Akkineni and team of the upcoming spy thriller shoot high-octane scenes in Manali; PIC

The shooting of the spy thriller Agent has been going on for some time now. The project is said to be high on action and the lead Akhil Akkineni underwent a massive makeover to play a spy in his next. The star followed a strict fitness regime and did rigorous workouts for the desired physique for the role. Right now, the team is shooting high-octane action sequences in Manali under the guidance of stunt master Vijay.

A picture from the shoot has come up on social media. In the photo, we can see the protagonist Akhil Akkineni, along with the director Surender Reddy, Rasool Ellore, and Vijay on top of the roof of one of the houses at the hill station. The film marks the first collaboration of the promising young actor with the stylish maker. The filming of the movie is taking place at a fast pace so that the makers can meet the release date deadline.

Before this, the dynamic star was shooting with the cast and crew of the film in Vizag. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will also be seen in a powerful role in the movie. He will be accompanied by debutante Sakshi Vaidya, who will be seen as Akhil Akkineni's love interest. Vakkantham Vamsi has penned that story for the film.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the action drama will have the tunes provided by the sensational composer Hip Hop Thamizha. Rasool Ellore has cranked the camera for the project and Naveen Nooli is the editor. Avinash Kolla is the art director for Agent. Meanwhile, Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film. This much-discussed venture is likely to come to cinema halls on 12 August this year.

