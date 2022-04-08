Agent: Akhil Akkineni gives best birthday treat as he flaunts killer looks & bulked up physique in new poster

On the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday, a poster from his much anticipated film Agent has been released.

Akhil has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and has gone through a massive body transformation for the same. Unlike his previous roles, he will be seen in an action-packed role in Agent.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Vakkantham Vamsi is providing the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Music is composed by Hip Hop Thamizha.