Agent: Akhil Akkineni 'loves that flare' as he poses in the golden hour amid spy thriller's shoot; Photos

The young talent, Akhil Akkineni has truly given his all for his upcoming spy thriller, Agent. The team of this action-packed drama is presently in Manali for an important schedule of the film. The Most Eligible Bachelor actor shared some glimpses from the shoot on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "Gotta love that flare". The photographs show Akhil Akkineni sitting in the sunlight, posing in the backdrop of a hill.

It is also to be noted here that Akhil Akkineni has undergone a tremendous transformation to justify his role as a spy in Agent. He has dropped a massive amount of weight and follows a rigorous fitness regime to maintain that chiselled body.

Check out the pictures below:

This Surender Reddy directorial marks the first project of the actor with the stylish maker. As the flick is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 12th August this year, the filming of the drama is taking place at a rapid pace, so that the makers can avoid pushing the release deadline.

The venture has been a topic of discussion among movie buffs due to its cast. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen portraying a powerful character in the movie along with debutante Sakshi Vaidya, who will play Akhil Akkineni's love interest in Agent.

Backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has provided the gripping story for the film.

Now coming to the movie's technical crew, Hip Hop Thamizha is the music director of the flick and Rasool Ellore is the cinematographer. Also, the editing for the flick has been done by Naveen Nooli.

The film was originally scheduled to release on 24 December 2021, however, the release got deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is likely to release on 12 August 2022.

