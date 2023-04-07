Agent: Akhil Akkineni promises action like never before in the new birthday poster ahead of the grand release

Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Agent is one of the most talked about in Tollywood. Today, ahead of the actor's birthday, the makers shared a special poster and confirmed the official release date. The film is set for theatrical release in the coming days on April 28. He looks rugged and bulked up in the new poster.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Akhil Akkineni from Agent to wish him a happy birthday. The actor is seen holding a gun in his hand, with a bulked-up look, long curly tresses, a rugged beard and a fire explosion in the background. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "The Advance celebrations begin. Team #AGENT wishes the WILD ONE, @AkhilAkkineni8 a blockbuster birthday. More surprises awaiting ahead."

Akhil will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, April 8. The makers also promised more updates are awaiting ahead. Well, it is to be awaited and watch what's in store for tomorrow.

Check out Akhil Akkineni's Agent new poster here:

About Agent

The actor is coming out of his chocolate boy avatar and will be seen in never seen before look so the anticipation is high. He has pinned high hopes on the film and also underwent drastic physical transformation to do justice to the role. It is to be noted that he has dropped a massive amount of weight and follows a rigorous fitness regime to maintain that chiseled body.

Made under the direction of Surender Reddy, Agent marks the first collaboration of the filmmaker with Akhil Akkineni. Apart from the two leads, newbie Sakshi Vaidya has also been roped in as the female lead of the movie. Mammootty is playing a key role in this film. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment in association with Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the gripping script for this action entertainer. Music director Hip Hop Thamizha has scored the tunes for the flick, and Rasool Ellore has cranked the camera for the film.