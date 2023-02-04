Agent: Akhil Akkineni's beast mode in promo promises action like never before; Release date out

Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Agent will feature the young star in a never seen before avatar and this has made expectations sky-high. After postponing many times, a new release date of Agent has been announced along with a promo video. Now, the film will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023. The makers took to Twitter and shared a promo video as they announced an official release date. The 52 seconds video shows Akhil unleashing his beast mode and promises blood-shedding action. The actor's action is like never seen before and definitely, gives goosebumps.

It is also to be noted here that Akhil Akkineni has undergone a tremendous transformation to justify his role as a spy in Agent. He has dropped a massive amount of weight and follows a rigorous fitness regime to maintain that chiselled body. The film was originally scheduled to release on 24 December 2021, however, the release got deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the film was announced to release on 12 August 2022, then the makers thought to release for Sankranthi 2023 but because of two big releases like Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, Agent got postponed again. Now, finally, Agent is set for theatrical release in April. Check out Akhil Akkineni's Agent release date announcement video here: