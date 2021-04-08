Agent: Akhil Akkineni's makeover in beard & stylish hairdo for first look is a perfect birthday treat to fans

Known for presenting his heroes at stylish best, director Surender Reddy has geared up to bring out a new version of Akhil Akkineni in the film.

Young hero Akhil Akkineni has joined hands with director Surender Reddy whose last film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was a smashing hit. On his birthday today, April 8, Akhil has treated his fans with the first stylish look of him from the film. Known for presenting his heroes at stylish best, Surender Reddy has clearly geared up to bring out a new version of Akhil in the film. One can see in the first look, Akhil has got a complete makeover for Agent and he looks his dashing best in beard and stylish hairdo. Akhil has got his body language and attitude right.

Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The director-writer duo previously worked together for few blockbusters such as Kick, Race Gurram and they are on a mission to deliver another super hit in their combination. Initially called Akhil 5, the much-awaited film is titled as Agent and on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the first look poster of the film is revealed. Akhil has transformed himself and the first look is proof.

There is Surender Reddy’s mark in the title design as well. Overall, Agent first-look is intriguing. A newbie Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film said to be a spy thriller.

Thaman is on board for the film's music, while Ragul Herian Dharuman will crank the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are backing the project.

Agent releases on 24th December, 2021.

