Agent Kannayiram to Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam: List of South movies releasing in November

November has been a month of good movies at the box office. The two weeks of this month saw the majority of small film releases except for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda, which managed to stand up to the expectations of audiences and become successful. The last weeks of November also have many promising movies lined up for release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. If you are somebody who loves to watch movies every weekend, then we have got you sorted. From Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam to Kalaga Thalavian, check out all the South movies releasing in the last two weeks of November.

Kalaga Thalavian- Tamil Udhaynidhi Stalin's upcoming Tamil film Kalaga Thalavian will be released on November 18 in theaters. The film is expected to bring out the actor inside Udhayanidhi with conviction and features Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead. This upcoming film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced under Red Giant Movies.

Gaalodu- Telugu Gaalodu is an upcoming Telugu movie scheduled to be released on 18 November 2022. The movie is directed by Rajasekar Reddy Pulicharla and features Sudheer Babu of Jabardasth fame Anand Bayana, Gehna Sippy in lead roles along with Sapthagiri and Shakalaka Shankar as supporting characters.



Masooda- Tamil and Telugu Masooda is a horror drama movie directed by Sai Kiran. The movie casts Sangitha, Thiruveer, and Kavya Kalyanram in the main lead roles. The film is releasing in Telugu and Tamil on November 18 in theaters.

Pattathu Arasan- Tamil Actor Atharvaa Murali’s upcoming film Pattathu Arasan directed by A Sarkunam is also set to release on November 25. The movie has veteran actor Raj Kiran in a crucial role and also has Ashika Rangnath, Radhika Sarathkumar, RK Suresh, Jayaprakash and Raj Aiyappa in the star ensemble. The film is an out-and-out family entertainer and the music of the film is by Ghibran.



Kaari- Tamil Director and actor Sasikumar's film Kaari is to hit the screens on November 25, 2022. The film is touted to be a rural action entertainer that will have music by D Imman. The film has Parvathi Arun playing the female lead opposite Sasikumar. While Bigg Boss-fame Samyuktha Shanmughanathan plays a prominent role, the film also has JD Chakravarthy, Balaji Shaktivel, Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami and Redin Kingsley in important roles.

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam- Telugu Allari Naresh's upcoming film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is also set for release on November 25. The film is about rural people who don't get the right to vote. After the blockbuster film Naandhi, the actor is coming up with another promising film so the expectations are good. Directed by Rajesh Danda, Sricharan Pakala provided music.