Agent: Mammootty looks ferocious as ‘the devil ruthless saviour’; Joins shoot for Surender Reddy’s next

Megastar Mammootty has joined the sets of Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent. About the latest update regarding his project, director Surender Reddy took to Twitter and shared, “A Stalwart of Indian Cinema who paved his own path with Discipline & Dedication…Megastar @mammukkaJoins the shoot of #AGENT…Can’t wait to witness the magic on sets”.

The makers also released Mammootty’s first look poster from the action flick. The megastar donned a uniform and is holding a gun. This ferocious look of the actor was shared along with the quote, “The Devil Ruthless Saviour”. We cannot wait to see Mammootty in his latest fierce avatar.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the first look for Akhil Akkineni from the film showcases him in a new dashing avatar. Besides, Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni, the spy thriller will also feature Sakshi Vaidya as the headliner.

Vakkantham Vamsi has provided the script for the film, while Ramabrahmam Sunkara has produced it under the banners AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Moving towards the technical crew, composer Hip Hop Thamizha has given the music for the movie and Ragul Herian Dharuman has looked after the camerawork. Meanwhile, National Award winner editor Naveen Nooli is also a part of the core team.

On the other front, Mammootty also has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam lined up for release in 2022. Ramya Pandian and Ashokan are also a part of the film’s leading cast. The gripping storyline for the movie is also worth mentioning here. The venture revolves around Velan, played by Mammootty who leads a double life with his family in Palani. The protagonist had run away from his hometown long back after witnessing a ruthless murder. What will he do after his past comes back to haunt him?

Also Read: Malayalam filmmaker Liju Krishna arrested under alleged rape charges