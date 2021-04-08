Agent: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala launch Akhil Akkineni starrer with a puja ceremony; SEE PHOTOS

Nagarjuna, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Wild Dog, sounded the clapboard for Akhil starrer Agent.

On his birthday today, Telugu star Akhil Akkineni treated his fans with the first look from his upcoming film titled, Agent. Akhil Akkineni has joined hands with director Surender Reddy for his next film and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what next store. The makers launched the film today with a puja ceremony attended by Akhil's parents and celebrity couple, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni. One can see in the photos, Nagarjuna, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Wild Dog, sounded the clapboard for Akhil starrer Agent.

Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Thaman is on board for the film's music, while Ragul Herian Dharuman will crank the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are backing the project.

Check out photos from the launch ceremony here:

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other celebs are showering Akhil with birthday love on social media. Samantha Akkineni also wished him in advance as she released CDP ahead of Akhil's birthday.

She tweeted, "Happy to launch the CDP on the occasion of my darling brother @AkhilAkkineni8 s birthday .. wishing you loads of success.. I see how hard you’re working for it and it is inspiring .. God bless."

Happy to launch the CDP on the occasion of my darling brother @AkhilAkkineni8 s birthday .. wishing you loads of success .. I see how hard you’re working for it and it is inspiring .. God bless #HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/BAwfLTYzHA — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 7, 2021

సక్సెస్ కి hardwork ని మించిన ఫార్ములా లేదు. నువ్వు ఆ hardwork నే నమ్ముకున్నావని నేను నమ్ముతున్నాను. Wish you All the Success and Wish all your dreams to come true.Happy Birthday @AkhilAkkineni8 ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2021

