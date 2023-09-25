Agent OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch the Akhil Akkineni starrer

Surender Reddy’s Agent, the Telugu film that was released earlier this year, will soon make its debut on an OTT platform. It has been reported that the film featuring Akhil Akkineni as the protagonist will soon start streaming on OTT. It has to be noted that the film did not attain much success at the box office when it was released earlier this year. Even then, there is a considerable amount of hype surrounding Agent’s OTT debut. Hopefully, Agent finds a new lease of life after its debut on a streaming platform.

The OTT release details of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent have been revealed

Where to watch Agent

Fans of Akhil Akkineni will be happy to know that their favorite star’s film will start streaming on Sony LIV very soon. Many fans who missed the theater experience of the film will get a chance to catch up on the film now that Agent is all set for an OTT premiere. Sony LIV took to X (formerly Twitter) and made it known to all that Agent will indeed start streaming on the platform soon.

Taking to their social media handle, the official X account of Sony LIV captioned, ‘The wait is over! Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush! The Agent starring Mammotty and Akhil Akkineni will be streaming on Sony LIV from 29th Sept.’

When to watch

In the official post put out by Sony LIV, the OTT platform announced that Agent will start streaming on September 29. There isn’t much time left for the OTT release of the film. The Agent did not live up to the audience’s expectations at the box office, but on a positive note, let's hope the film will find a better footing on its second release.

About Agent

After the failure of Agent, Akhil Akkineni took to social media and apologized to his fans. In a rare and applaudable act, he took accountability for the film not doing well and promised his fans that he would rise again from this failure. In his statement, Akhil wrote, "To my dearest fans and all my well-wishers. I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn't translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you."

He further added, “A special thanks to my producer Anil garu who was my biggest support system. Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely. The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me. Yours faithfully Akhil Akkineni”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur's serene beauty highlighted with perfect backdrop; check out the look