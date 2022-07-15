Agent Teaser OUT: Akhil Akkineni plays rebel with a cause and the right skill set

The highly-awaited teaser of Akhil Akkineni's spy thriller Agent is out. The preview shows Mammotty as the head of the national security agency, who has been called to enquire about a rebel agent, with just the right skill set for destruction. He says that this guy is the most notorious and ruthless patriot and it is impossible to catch him. He further reveals that his death note has already been written.

The daredevil Akhil Akkineni steals the show with his unmatched swagger and high-octane stunts. He can also be heard saying at one point "It is time for a wild ride."

Check out the teaser below:

Sivakarthikeyan unveiled the Tamil teaser for the film, while Kichcha Sudeep launch the Kannada teaser. Also, superstar Mammootty did the honors of disclosing the preview in Malayalam, along with Akhil Akkineni revealing it in Telugu.

Meanwhile, made under the direction of Surender Reddy, this nail-biting thriller marks the first alliance between the actor and director. The film cast has also been making headlines. Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been roped in to play an impactful role in Akhil Akkineni’s next. Meanwhile, newbie Sakshi Vaidya will be seen playing the female lead in Agent.

Financed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments along with Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has provided the gripping script for this action entertainer. Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the drama.

Now, coming to the film's technical team, composer Hip Hop Thamizha has scored the tunes for the movie, and Rasool Ellore has taken care of the cinematography. Naveen Nooli is onboard the project as the editor.

