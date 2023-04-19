Agent Trailer: Naga Chaitanya says 'blockbuster', Adivi Sesh, Sai Dharam Tej praise Akhil Akkineni's wild look

Akhil Akkineni's next Agent is one of the most anticipated movies from Tollywood. The actor's never seen before wild avatar caught major attention in the film. Now, on Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and the actor has given his all to the role. The film promises a high-octane actioner.

Akhil Akkineni plays the role of a rogue agent and is committed to serving the nation. The trailer shows the actor is on a mission to save the world from the underworld baron. The action sequences and dialogues are a visual treat and he packs a punch with his wild and beast look in the video. The trailer has managed to impress the audience as it's receiving a huge response. Not just audiences, several celebs are also awestruck by Akhil's wild and new action avatar as many took to Twitter and heaped praises on him.

Watch Akhil Akkineni's Agent trailer here:

Naga Chaitanya, Adivi Sesh and others praise Akhil's Agent trailer

Akhil Akkineni's brother, Naga Chaitanya, took to Twitter and reacted to the trailer. He wrote, "What a blockbuster trailer #Agent," to which Akhil replied, "Big brother! Love you …. Thank youuuu. All the best for custody."

Sai Dharam Tej said it's refreshing to watch Akhil Akkineni in such wild avatar as he penned a note to praise the trailer. He tweeted, "My dear Captain A @AkhilAkkineni8

…you are looking wild and it’s so refreshing to see you in thisavatar…more love and happiness to you …may the force be with you and your whole team especially to our sweetheart producer @AnilSunkara1 garu and the wild and highly visioned director @DirSurender garu …all the best to the whole team of #Agent."

Adivi Sesh, who is a close friend to Akhil also, shared his thoughts on the Agent trailer.

About Agent

For the unversed, Akhil Akkineni has broken the image of his chocolate boy avatar and will be seen in never seen before look so the anticipation is high. He has pinned high hopes on the film and also underwent drastic physical transformation to do justice to the role. It is to be noted that he has dropped a massive amount of weight and followed a rigorous fitness regime to maintain that chiselled body.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent features Malayalam superstar Mammootty portraying a powerful character in the movie along with debutante Sakshi Vaidya, who is playing Akhil Akkineni's love interest in Agent. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Hip Hop Thamizha is the music director of the flick and Rasool Ellore is the cinematographer.

