Agent Twitter Review: Akhil Akkineni starrer, a hit or flop? Check out the audience's reaction

Akhil Akkineni's highly anticipated film Agent hit the theatres today. The film, which has been carrying major buzz among movie buffs, managed to impress the audiences. As Akhil underwent a never seen before avatar for Agent, his fans welcomed him in cinema halls with life-size posters, whistles, and crackers. As of now, the initial reviews from the audiences are luke warm.

Movie buffs who watched the action drama in the theatres took to Twitter and shared their reviews on social media. Akhil played the role of spy agent Rikki and Mammootty is seen as Colonel Mahadev. The Akkineni actor is being hailed as a career best' performance and many have also called the film 'One Man Show'. The action scenes are said to be major highlights of the film. While a few liked the film, a few reviews have also mentioned that the story lacks and doesn't fit in at some places.

According to reviews so far, Agent is receiving mixed reviews. This is the first pan-Indian release of Akhil as it was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Check out audiences reviews on Akhil Akkineni's action film Agent here:

Made under the direction of Surender Reddy, Agent marks the first collaboration of the filmmaker with Akhil Akkineni. Apart from the two leads, newbie Sakshi Vaidya has also been roped in as the female lead of the movie. Mammootty is playing a key role in this film. Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, and Denzil Smith are seen in key roles. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment in association with Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the gripping script for this action entertainer. Music director Hip Hop Thamizha has scored the tunes for the flick, and Rasool Ellore has cranked the camera for the film.

