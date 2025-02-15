‘Aging like fine wine..’: Fans react as Ajith Kumar’s massive weight loss and toned physique surface in new pic

Ajith Kumar seems to have nailed multi-tasking to perfection, as he has been nailing both his film front and his passion for racing. The actor’s recent theatrical release Vidaamuyarchi has gained much response and applause from fans already. Amid all the spotlight, a recent picture of the actor has gone viral on the internet.

Well, shared by a fan page of the Tamil icon on X (formerly Twitter), the picture features Ajith Kumar somewhere abroad, posing beside a sports cycle. However, what grabbed attention was his surprising weight loss, as the senior star flaunted a well-built physique.

Check out the picture here:

Within no time, the picture has gone viral all over the internet and fans cannot help but be surprised at AK’s new look, especially his weight loss. Taking to the comments section, they penned down their reactions to the same.

While some praised the superstar for aging like a fine wine, others expressed concern about his health and well-being. Meanwhile, some others even wondered if the picture appeared slightly edited.

Moreover, some more fans appreciated his level of fitness and how much he resembled a true-blue sportsman.

Take a look at the fan reactions here:

Meanwhile, in other news, Ajith Kumar is all set for the release of his next film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

There have also been rumors that the actor is likely to collaborate with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for a quick project, marking his 64th film. However, these are unconfirmed reports at the moment and there still awaits any official confirmation on the same from the maker’s or actors’ sides.