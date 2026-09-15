Ahaana Krishna makes her relationship official with Jai Hanuman and Lokah DOP Nimish Ravi, announces their marriage

Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have made their relationship official as they announce their wedding online. The couple had been speculated to be in a relationship for the past few weeks, with the actress herself confirming it on social media on September 15, 2026.

Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi make relationship official with wedding

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Taking to social media, Ahaana Krishna penned, “Met you at 20, Married you at 30! Nimish Ravi, My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right. To growing old together and building a world we can call our own... here’s to being same team for life and beyond! An incredible army of people worked with me in the past few months to make my dream turn out just the way I had dreamt for it to be!”

Here’s the official post:

The wedding had been the subject of speculation for weeks. Apparently, Kantara actor Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi, were also speculated to have attended the wedding, as Nimish Ravi is set to work with Shetty in the upcoming film Jai Hanuman.

Unlike her younger sister Diya Krishna, whose relationship and wedding were more openly documented on social media, Ahaana had largely kept her relationship with Nimish away from the public eye until recently.

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Who are Ahaana Krishna and Nimish Ravi?

Ahaana Krishna is an actress and YouTuber who works in Malayalam cinema. She is the daughter of actor Krishna Kumar and the eldest of his four daughters. The actress made her debut in the Rajeev Ravi directorial Njan Steve Lopez, co-starring with Fahadh Faasil’s brother, Farhaan Faasil.

After appearing alongside Nivin Pauly in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, she was also part of films like Pathinettam Padi, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The actress reportedly met her now-husband while filming the Tovino Thomas-starrer Luca.

On the other hand, Nimish is a popular cinematographer who has worked on films like Mammootty’s Rorschach, King of Kotha, Lucky Baskhar, and, most recently, the Suriya-led Vishwanath & Sons .

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