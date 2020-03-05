Aham Brahmasmi FIRST LOOK: Manoj Manchu looks intense and the Pan Indian film promises goosebumps

Manoj Manchu's Aham Brahmasmi has been the talk of the town since its inception and now, the makers have released the first look poster that has set high expectations.

Telugu star Manoj Manchu is returning to the big screen after 3 years and moviegoers can't keep calm. His Pan India upcoming film titled, Aham Brahmasmi has been the talk of the town since its inception and now, the makers have released the first look poster that has set high expectations. Manoj Manchu's intense first look from the film is grabbing all the attention and it promises some goosebumps moment. One can see in the poster, the actor in different emotions and that is raising curiosity to know what's in the stores for us.

Taking to Twitter, Manoj Manchu tweeted, "Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action-packed film." Aham Brahmasmi will release in 5 languages-Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. To be directed by ‬Srikanth Reddy and produced by Manoj and his mom Nirmala Devi, Aham Brahmasmi is expected to witness MM's huge comeback.

Check out Aham Brahmasmi FIRST LOOK here:

Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action packed film#AhamBrahmasmiFirstLook #AhamBrahmasmiFL #ABFL pic.twitter.com/NcGj8HDs1n — MM* (@HeroManoj1) March 4, 2020

Manoj Manchu made his film debut in a leading role with Donga Dongadi in 2004. Telugu star was last seen in 2017 release Gunturodu.

On the personal front, the actor hit the headlines in 2019 after he parted ways from his wife Pranathi Reddy. The actor shared the news with his fans on social media. Read the post below:

wanted to share this with u guys since long... Finalllly Here i go #Destiny I guess ... pic.twitter.com/G5UxygNTfB — MM* (@HeroManoj1) October 17, 2019

