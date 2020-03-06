Aham Brahmasmi Grand Launch: Ram Charan makes a stylish entry; Fans go gaga over him

The makers of Manoj Manchu's upcoming film Aham Brahmasmi have hosted a grand launch event for the film today in Hyderabad and the chief guest for the same is megastar Ram Charan.

Telugu star Manoj Manchu is returning to the big screen after 3 years and the makers of his upcoming film Aham Brahmasmi, are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand. The makers of MM's upcoming film have hosted a grand launch event for the film today in Hyderabad and the chief guest for the same is megastar Ram Charan. The actor was spotted arriving at the event in his best stylish look. One can see in the photos, Ram Charan looking dashing as ever in a yellow shirt and denim accessorised with sunglasses. As soon as he stepped out of his car, fans rushed to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

The entire Manchu family will be present at the grand launch event of Aham Brahmasmi. A day ago, the makers unveiled first look poster of the film and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Manoj Manchu's intense first look from the film is grabbing all the attention and it promises some goosebumps moment. Aham Brahmasmi will have Pan India release. The upcoming, comedy, action-packed film will release in 5 languages-Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. To be directed by ‬Srikanth Reddy and produced by Manoj and his mom Nirmala Devi, Aham Brahmasmi is expected to witness MM's huge comeback.

Meanwhile, Check out Ram Charan's photos below:

Coming back to Manoj Manchu, he was last seen in 2017 release Gunturodu and audience are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores, considering there is a huge buzz around his comeback film. Aham Brahmasmi will reportedly hit the screens on August 29, 2020.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

