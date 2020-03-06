Aham Brahmasmi Launch PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Manoj Manchu share a warm hug as film goes on floors

The upcoming Manoj Manchu starrer Aham Brahmasmi went on floors today and Ram Charan was the chief guest for the same. Also present were Lakshmi Manchu and Mohan Babu among others at the launch event.

Hero star Manoj Manchu is back in action as he has geared up for the shooting of his upcoming comeback film titled, Aham Brahmasmi. Directed by Srikanth N Reddy, the film is creating a huge buzz since its inception. The first look poster of the upcoming comedy-action film has already set high expectations among the audience. While moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores next, the shooting of the film went on floors today, March 6. The upcoming Manoj Manchu starrer went on floors today and Ram Charan was the chief guest for the same.

Ram Charan and Manoj Manchu also shared a warm hug at the grand launch. The RRR star congratulated MM as the shooting went on floors from today. Also present were Lakshmi Manchu and Mohan Babu among others for Aham Brahmasmi launch. Talking about the film, Aham Brahmasmi will be shot in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film is being directed by Srikanth Reddy and has music by Achu Rajamani and Ramesh Thamilmani.

Check out Aham Brahmasmi Launch PHOTOS below:

Talking about Manoj Manchu, the film was last seen in 2017 release Gunturodu and audience are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores, considering there is a huge buzz around his comeback film. Aham Brahmasmi will reportedly release on August 29, 2020.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

