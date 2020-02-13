Aham Brahmasmi: Manoj Manchu returns after 3 years as he announces his Pan India film; Check out FIRST LOOK

Manoj Manchu is returning back to the big screen after 3 years as he announced his Pan India film titled, Aham Brahmasmi. Manoj took to Twitter and expressed his feelings of coming back to the big screen.

Telugu star Manoj Manchu is returning back to the big screen after 3 years as he announced his Pan India film titled, Aham Brahmasmi. To be directed by ‬Srikanth Reddy and produced by Manoj and his mom Nirmala Devi, Aham Brahmasmi will release in 5 languages-Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers of the film are looking forward to the grand launch on March 6th and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in the stores next. Manoj Manchu took to Twitter and expressed his feelings of coming back to the big screen after 3 years.

He tweeted, "Coming forward to u guys after 3 years. Feel the same emotion as I felt for my first movie DD. Thanks for all ur love and support on and off-screen throughout this journey. I missed my Art which is my life. CineAmma, Vachesaaaa Love you all Darlings." Manoj Manchu made his film debut in a leading role with Donga Dongadi in 2004. Telugu star Manchu Manoj was last seen in 2017 release Gunturodu. Check out the first title poster look of the film here and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the personal front, the actor hit the headlines in 2019 after he parted ways from his wife Pranathi Reddy. The actor shared the news with his fans on social media. In the long post, the actor also stated that this separation was a painful process. “With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well-cherished relationship,” he wrote.

wanted to share this with u guys since long... Finalllly Here i go #Destiny I guess ... pic.twitter.com/G5UxygNTfB — MM* (@HeroManoj1) October 17, 2019

