by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 11, 2022 05:06 PM IST  |  16.7K
Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release, Yash visits Simhachalam Temple in Vizag
Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release on 14 April, Sandalwood star Yash visited Simhachalam Temple in Vizag. The actor donned a dual shade shirt and black denim, along with a Gamucha wrapped around his waist as he offered prayers to Lord Vishnu. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor can be seen with folded hands, as he prays to Varaha Narasimha.

In February, Yash also visited the famous Anegudde Shri Vinayaka Temple in Karnataka to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Check out the pictures below:

