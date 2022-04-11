Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release, Yash visits Simhachalam Temple in Vizag

Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release on 14 April, Sandalwood star Yash visited Simhachalam Temple in Vizag. The actor donned a dual shade shirt and black denim, along with a Gamucha wrapped around his waist as he offered prayers to Lord Vishnu. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor can be seen with folded hands, as he prays to Varaha Narasimha.

In February, Yash also visited the famous Anegudde Shri Vinayaka Temple in Karnataka to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

The KGF Chapter 2 team recently commenced the promotions of the project in multiple cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and others. As part of the promotions, makers have also dropped two tracks from the movie, Yadagara Yadagar, and Toofan.