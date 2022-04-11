Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release, Yash visits Simhachalam Temple in Vizag
Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release on 14 April, Sandalwood star Yash visited Simhachalam Temple in Vizag. The actor donned a dual shade shirt and black denim, along with a Gamucha wrapped around his waist as he offered prayers to Lord Vishnu. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor can be seen with folded hands, as he prays to Varaha Narasimha.
In February, Yash also visited the famous Anegudde Shri Vinayaka Temple in Karnataka to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.
Check out the pictures below:
The KGF Chapter 2 team recently commenced the promotions of the project in multiple cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and others. As part of the promotions, makers have also dropped two tracks from the movie, Yadagara Yadagar, and Toofan.
Meanwhile, this action drama has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the first part, KGF Chapter 1 as well. The sequel stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist Adheera, who will be locking horns with Yash in the movie. Sreenidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon are the female leads, while, Prakash Raj, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N. Simha, B. Suresha, Eswari Rao, and Rao Ramesh, will play other significant roles in the film.
Backed by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, the songs for this period action flick have been provided by Ravi Basrur.
The second installment to the 2018 blockbuster will originally release in Kannada, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Bhuvan Gowda is part of the crew as the cinematographer, and editing has been done under Ujwal Kulkarni.
