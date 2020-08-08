Ahead of Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9 fans trend #HBDMaheshBabu on social media

The fans and followers of the Telugu actor trend the hashtag, #HBDMaheshBabu ahead of the actor's birthday tomorrow.

The south star Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow that is August 9. The fans and followers of the Telugu actor trend the hashtag, #HBDMaheshBabu ahead of the actor's birthday tomorrow. The fans and followers of the southern actor are very excited about the birthday tomorrow. The fans have shared their excitement and love about Mahesh Babu's birthday tomorrow by trending the hashtag, #HBDMaheshBabu on Twitter. The Telugu star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

On the work front, the south actor Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace southern director Parasuram. The director is known for his blockbuster hit called Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The Telugu star Mahesh Babu recently delivered a massive hit in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor essayed the role of an Army Officer. Mahesh Babu's character was called Major Ajay Krishna in the film. The southern drama was helmed by well-known director Anil Ravipudi.

The film businessman received acclaim from critics and was commercially successful. It grossed more than ₹700 million and collected a distributor share of ₹448 million, eventually becoming one of the highest grossing Telugu films of 2012.#HBDMaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/LcaY8YsZ6J — Preetham (@SattiPreetham) August 8, 2020

When all the others tried hard to gain mass image with simple formula movies, then there's MB who never trapped in single genre experimented touched all the genres stayed ahead of everyone and gained following in each and every section...#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/QZzD5JI8bi — . (@ImDHFM45) August 8, 2020

No actor

I repeat no actor in whole TFI history matches with Mahesh Babu because he is a wholesome package like nobody. He has Box Office Records, Awards, Acting, Charity, Brand Ambassador, Charming, Legacy and Royalty#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/YzvdbBAyJ6 — Thyview (@THYVlEW) August 8, 2020

A Complete Family Man,Zero Controversies Charities, Trusts,Adopting Villages Finally Hit Or Flop He Never Stop Doing Experiments#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/ACODjBOWiM — Srinu (@Srinu75888829) August 8, 2020

Superstar Is The Only Hero In Tfi To Be Listed In Forever Desirable Man !!#HBDMaheshBabu #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh — Mahesh Babu Trends (@MaheshFanTrends) August 8, 2020

The film also featured, the stunning diva, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the big screen. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had previously unveiled the first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. Now, the fans are very excited about Mahesh Babu's birthday tomorrow.

