Ahead of birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals 'finding her voice' on healing journey: “My truth stayed”

Just days before her birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared about her deeply personal reflection. Joining the viral “What Stayed, What Left” trend, the actress shared a series of striking photos along with a powerful note about rediscovering her voice and inner strength on her healing journey.

Samantha reflects on healing journey

Samantha opened up about personal transformations she has undergone in recent times. She mentioned, "The Beginning what stayed- The love for what I do, The drive, what left- Waiting to be chosen. The first time things didn't go to plans what stayed- My instints, what left- The idea that I'm in control. When everything shifted, what stayed- My will, what left- Who I thought I had to be. Finding my voice what stayed- My truth, what left- Holding back. Now what stayed- Purpose, what left- The rush.

Check out her post below:

In the past as well, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about holding on to what truly matters to her now. The actress has often been candid about her struggles and growth, and this latest post continues that narrative. Without going into specifics, Samantha’s message subtly reflects her journey of letting go of certain aspects of her life while embracing authenticity and self-awareness.

As the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress gears up to celebrate her birthday, this heartfelt glimpse into her mindset has only strengthened her connection with her audience. The post not only highlights her personal evolution but also sets a tone of introspection and empowerment, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity moments online.

After dating for several years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to director Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, via a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Previously, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, with whom she parted ways in 2021.

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