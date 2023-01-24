Ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations, a look at 4 jaw-dropping scenes of Jr NTR and Ram Charan from RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR has put Indian cinema on the global map. One of the biggest hits in India in 2022, the film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were also a part of this magnum opus. SS Rajamouli's director’s vision and the gripping storyline is currently the talk of the town, even among Hollywood filmmakers. The historical action-drama is breaking new ground by getting international recognition this awards season. After RRR song Naatu Naatu's historic win at Golden Globes for 'Best Original Song', all eyes are on the Oscars 2023 nominations. The film is expected to compete with other critically acclaimed Hollywood films. However, only time will tell if RRR will manage to make it to the Oscar nominations 2023 once it will be announced today, January 24. The 95th Oscar nominations announcement will be out at 7 PM IST for Indian viewers and at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM PST).

While we wait to know which Indian movies, songs, actors, and others are on the list, here's a look at 4 jaw-dropping scenes from RRR that prove why the film has been making waves in the West.

Interval scene: This is my personal favourite scene. RRR's interval sequence is one of the most-talked-about scenes and will be remembered for decades to come. If the pre-interval sequence where Jr NTR's character unleashes a bunch of wild animals doesn't give you goosebumps then nothing will. As revealed by Rajamouli, it was physically the most challenging sequence. They shot it for more than 40 nights and involved almost 2,000 extras. For the unversed, no animals were harmed during the filming of this scene as they are all computer-generated. When Jr NTR as Bheem jumps off the truck with a group of animals- tigers, bears, leopards, wolves, and deer, shown in a mix of slow-motion and thrilling CGI, is actually the highlight of the three-hour story of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan's entry scene: Did you know Ram Charan's opening where he takes on an angry mob all by himself took 35 days to shoot? RRR makers took 35 days to complete the scene with nearly 3000 to 4000 people. The moment when Ram Charan as Raju tries to make his way out of the claustrophobic space while being engulfed by the mob will leave you stunned. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's dance scene: Naatu Naatu, the spellbinding dance number from RRR has already made history at the 80th Golden Globes as it became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award. This epic dance sequence takes place during a party hosted by Scott's niece, Jenny (Olivia Morris). Bheem is bullied by a British male partygoer and that's when an epic dance number begins with Bheem and Raju.

Bheem getting chased by a tiger: Another scene from the film that gave me goosebumps was Jr NTR as Bheem introduced through a wild cat-and-mouse sequence. Bheem, running through the jungle and suddenly, a tiger starts chasing him is one of the epic scenes. The moment where he is close to the tiger's face is legit WILD! Goosebumps throughout!