Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein re-release, Genelia Deshmukh pens sweet note for film; calls it ‘One of my best…’

In this era of re-releases, it is fair to say that Thalapathy Vijay’s films have brought about the most nostalgia among the audiences. Owing to the actor’s diehard fanbase, pretty much every re-release has garnered immaculate reception among the audience.

Now, it’s Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia starrer Sachein’s turn to hit the theaters once again. With less than three days to go for the re-release, Genelia’s tweet about the film has gone viral.

Reacting to producer Kaliapuli S. Thanu’s original post about the film’s re-release, Genelia wrote on her X (formerly Twitter), “Sachein - Has my heart always.”

Check out posts here:

Within no time, the post was viral and netizens got commenting, sharing their thoughts on Sachein and Genelia’s chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay. One user wrote, “The way Vijay used to flirt in the movie.”

Another user shared a scene from the film, featuring Vijay and Genelia in a romantic duet number. Requesting Genelia to watch the re-release with fans, a user wrote, “Please watch a show with fans, you will definitely re-live the nostalgia.”

See the fan reactions here:

Overall, the sentiment online seems to be overwhelmingly positive about the film, indicating that audiences are going to have a blast in the theaters during the re-release.

Sachein is a Tamil-language rom-com starring Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film was originally released in theaters on 14th April 2005 and opened to a positive reception from the audience.

At the time, the film’s themes of romance worked well with the audience. Sachein tells the story of two college classmates and their friendship eventually blossoming into love.

The film was produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the V Creations banner. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s music and background score. Jeeva and V. T. Vijayan handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.