Ahead of their wedding, Gautham Karthik makes a revelation about his 'filmy' proposal to Manjima Mohan

Tamil actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik are the new couples in the town. The couple, who recently made their relationship official, are all set to tie the knot this month, on November 28. Ahead of their big day, Manjima and Gautham interacted with the media and revealed details about their wedding. The couple also posed for shutterbugs with bright smiles. Manjima and Gautham interacted with the media. While the actress opted for a simple green ethnic suit, he complemented his lady in a light-toned kurta for their special day before the D Day.

Take a look at Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik's pics and video from the press meet ahead of their wedding

Manjima Mohanan and Gautham Karthik's wedding details Manjima Mohanan and Gautham Karthik will tie the knot on Monday, November 28. During the press meet, the couple spoke to the media and revealed that their parents are extremely happy about their marriage. The wedding will be an intimate and simple event with close family and friends. It's a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities. The first pics as husband and wife will be out on November 28 around 1 PM.



Gautham Karthik on proposing Manjima Mohan On October 31, Manjima took to Twitter to make her relationship public. The two shared photos with each other and said that they were set to begin a new journey in life. Revealing about the proposal, Gautham Karthik said that he proposed to Manjima first and she took two days to answer so he was really tense. He added that my dad always said that when you meet the right person, they make you a man, so Manjima is that person for me in life.

Silambarasan TR blesses the couple Gautham also revealed that Silambarasan TR is extremely happy about his marriage with Manjima and conveyed his good wishes. The wedding invitation As the wedding is a simple and intimate event, the couple already sent out the invites to their friends for the big day. The wedding invitation is a handmade card.