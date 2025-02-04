Ahead of Vidaamuyarchi theatrical release, here are 4 movies starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha you must watch on OTT
Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, is slated to release in theaters on February 6, 2025. Ahead of the Magizh Thirumeni directorial's release, let’s take a look at 4 movies starring the actors in lead roles and where to watch them.
4 Movies feat. Ajith Kumar and Trisha to watch on OTT
1. Ji (2005)
- Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Charan Raj, Vijayakumar, Manivannan, Visu, Vinod Kumar, Soori
- Director: N Lingusamy
- Genre: Political Action
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie Ji focuses on the story of Vasu, a student who wants to contest in the college elections but is forced to step out after being bashed by a local MLA and his son. In retaliation, the man plans a way to best the MLA at the Assembly elections, setting up the rest of the movie.
2. Kireedam (2007)
- Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Rajkiran, Vivek, Saranya, Santhanam, Ajay, Cochin Haneefa
- Director: AL Vijay
- Genre: Action drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A remake of the 1989 Malayalam movie Kireedam starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the Ajith Kumar starrer is an action drama focusing on the life of Sakthivel, a man who aspires to be a police officer to fulfill his father’s wish. However, in a tryst with fate, the man clashes with a tyrannical local don, changing his life for good.
3. Mankatha (2011)
- Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Arjun Sarja, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav Reddy
- Director: Venkat Prabhu
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Where to watch: Sun NXT/ Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Marking the 50th cinematic venture of Ajith Kumar, the actor joined hands with director Venkat Prabhu for the movie Mankatha. The film tells the tale of Vinayak, a corrupt ACP in Mumbai who is under suspension.
In his days as a disgraced cop, the man meets and joins a gang of four individuals who are planning a heist on business owners. The movie focuses on how the five of them steal the money and what challenges they face in between.
4. Yennai Arindhaal (2015)
- Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Anushka Shetty, Arun Vijay, Anikha, Parvathy Nair, Vivek, Ashish Vidyarthi
- Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Aha Video, Amazon Prime Video
The movie Yennai Arindhaal, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, features the tale of DCP Sathyadev IPS, a once virtuous police officer who was about to marry a single mother of a girl.
However, as fate has it, his past comes knocking with Sathyadev’s prospective wife being murdered. Now, as a single father, the man leads a quiet life up until his past comes knocking once again, threatening his daughter’s life.
