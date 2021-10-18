Ahead of Prabhas’ birthday, his stylish CDP ignites social media; Check out the PIC

Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati aka Prabhas is an Indian actor who rules both Bollywood and Tollywood industries. He made his screen debut back in 2002 in the Tamil flick, Eeswar and ever since then he has come a long way. From being a south heartthrob to entertaining masses globally in Baahubali, Prabhas has strived hard to reach the stardom he is enjoying today. In his career span of two decades, the South star has essayed pivotal roles in movies including Darling, Baahubali, Varsham and more.

Now, on October 23, the actor will turn a year older and ahead of his 42nd birthday, the actor’s CDP has gone viral on Twitter. In the mass CDP, Prabhas looks dapper in a suit which is completed with stylish sunglasses and formal shoes. Prabhas’ birthday CDP aptly captures his journey of delivering hit movies to amassing a massive fan following. For those unaware the CDP (Common Display Picture) is made to be put up by all Prabhas fans as a sign of respect for their favorite star’s birthday celebration.

Take a look at it here:

Here Is Birthday CDP of Rebal Star #Prabhas Sir Advance Happy Birthday wishes to the Most Talented and Sweetest Person !!



Best Wishes From @kritisanon

Fans!! #PrabhasBirthdayCDP #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/8u2vVRuB23 — TRENDS OF KRITISANON (@KritiTrends) October 18, 2021

In terms of work, Prabhas was last seen in the action flick Saaho alongside actor Shraddha Kapoor. Currently, he has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. He will next feature alongside Pooja Hegde in the period romance film, Radhe Shyam. Apart from this, he also has Adipurush in the pipeline with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The South heartthrob will essay the role of Lord Ram in the movie.

