Ahead of Psycho release, Udhayanidhi opens up on his feud with Rajinikanth and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhaadhun

Udhayanidhi Stalin has geared up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Psycho. The film will see the actor playing the role of a visually-challenged music conductor. While the audience is looking forward to know what's in the stores tomorrow, Udhayanidhi, during the promotions interviews with media revealed about how he is inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun. The actor revealed that he bought special lenses that Ayushmann Khurrana wore in his film. “You won’t be able to see a thing. I asked my wife to shoot a video of me touching and feeling my way around the house with the lens on, and then I sent the video to Mysskin. He saw it and said, ‘Kannamma, super! But we don’t need to do all this. We just need a [black] sunglass,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Udhayanidhi's Twitter account reflects to his intention to step into politics. His supposed political ‘feud’ with Rajinikanth has been the talk of the town since a very long time. One of the reporters during the interview asked if he would contest against Rajinikanth in the state elections next year, to this he replied back, “He (Rajinikanth) should first contest.” He also added further that how he doesn't want to get carried away with this and has a long way to go in an acting career.

He also cleared about having no qualms in producing a film of Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan in the future. Having a strong political background, Udhayanidhi Stalin made a stiff comment about not to do politics in cinema.



Directed by Mysskin, Psycho will hit the screens tomorrow on January 24. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen in the female lead roles.

