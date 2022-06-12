Ahead of Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni's 10th anniversary, WATCH this video from their wedding

Ram Charan has become a national sensation after the release of his pan-India magnum opus, RRR alongside Jr NTR. Other than his magnetic onscreen presence, the star is also known for his special bond with his wife, Upasana Kamineni. She is highly supportive when it comes to her husband's career. The couple is also often seen making public appearances together, and netizens go gaga every time the lovebirds come together.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's love story is like how it happens in movies. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows on the 14th of June in 2012 and they have been enjoying marital bliss ever since. The much-adored duo will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Meanwhile, ahead of their milestone anniversary, the wedding video of the couple has surfaced on social media. The video beautifully captured their nuptials, from grand entry at the temple porch to the time they exchanged garlands. Their wedding ensembles are also pure royalty.

Coming to Ram Charan's lineup, the actor is presently occupied with his upcoming film, tentatively titled RC15. This S Shankar's directorial is believed to have Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer. He will be accompanied by Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani as the female lead in the movie.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film's cast includes Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in significant roles, among others.

Furthermore, Ram Charan will also play the lead in Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri's next. This much-discussed drama has been temporarily named RC16. Made under the production house UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema, the film is billed as a racy entertainer. Nevertheless, more information about the film's cast and crew has not been provided by the makers yet.

