Ahead of Republic's release, S Thaman shares an update about Sai Dharam Tej's health

Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film Republic is releasing tomorrow, October 1. Unfortunately, the actor couldn't be a part of the film's promotions due to his bike accident on Vinayaka Chavithi. Now ahead of the film's release, music composer S Thaman has shared an update about the actor's health. "My nanban @IamSaiDharamTej is recovering," he tweeted.

"All your prayers are working...My nanban @IamSaiDharamTej is recovering So well thanks @bkrsatish for the update . I am so excited to meet mY dear nanban in couple of days #GetWellSoonSDT love u Nanba," S Thaman tweeted as he shared about Sai Dharam Tej's health ahead of the film's big release. Reportedly, the makers of the film spoke to Sai Dharam Tej before releasing the film in his absence.

Take a look:

All your prayers are working

My nanban @IamSaiDharamTej is recovering So well thanks @bkrsatish for the update . I am so excited to meet mY dear nanban in couple of days #GetWellSoonSDT love u Nanba — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 30, 2021

At the recent pre-release event of the film, Tej's uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan said, "It's said he skid because he was driving irresponsibly. While I don’t believe that’s true, many incidents plague this country that need to be talked about. Tej is still in a coma and hasn’t opened his eyes yet. He is not the one you should be talking about though."

Also Read: Republic Event: Pawan Kalyan's fiery speech; REVEALS Sai Dharam Tej is in 'coma' as he slams health bulletins

SDT suffered minor injures and a collarbone fracture due to his bike accident. The actor went through a small surgery for collarbone fracture and is currently in a hospital for treatment.