Ahead of Sarileru Neekevvaru's release, Mahesh Babu visits Shirdi to seek blessings; See Pic

Mahesh Babu recently visited the famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham, Sitara. A picture of Mahesh Babu making his way out of the temple after offering prayers has surfaced on social media.

Before gearing up for full-fledged promotions of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu visited Shirdi to seek blessings. The superstar visited the famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham, Sitara. A picture of Mahesh Babu making his way out of the temple after offering prayers has surfaced on social media. The Maharshi star will soon kick-start promotions of Sarileru Neekevvaru. A grand pre-release event will be hosted on January 5th in Hyderabad and will be attended by the entire cast and crew.

Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Mahesh Babu will be seen in the role of an army officer. From the song to the first teaser, Sarileru Neekevvaru is receiving good response and has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The much-awaited film is releasing on January 11, while Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2020. Hindi films, 's Chhapaak, 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are also released during the same time.

#Superstar @urstrulyMahesh offered prayers at #Shirdi today.. pic.twitter.com/hAOhV8mjy7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 29, 2019

Also Read: Daang Daang: Mahesh Babu shares a party number with Tamannaah Bhatia; Says 'It's NOT an item song'

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and the film is produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film also features , Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore among others.

Credits :Twitter

Read More