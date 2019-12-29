Ahead of Sarileru Neekevvaru's release, Mahesh Babu visits Shirdi to seek blessings; See Pic
Before gearing up for full-fledged promotions of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu visited Shirdi to seek blessings. The superstar visited the famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham, Sitara. A picture of Mahesh Babu making his way out of the temple after offering prayers has surfaced on social media. The Maharshi star will soon kick-start promotions of Sarileru Neekevvaru. A grand pre-release event will be hosted on January 5th in Hyderabad and will be attended by the entire cast and crew.
#Superstar @urstrulyMahesh offered prayers at #Shirdi today.. pic.twitter.com/hAOhV8mjy7
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 29, 2019
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and the film is produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film also features Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore among others.
