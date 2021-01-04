Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master release, Tamil Nadu government permits 100 percent occupancy in theatres

This comes a few weeks after it was reported that Thalapathy Vijay had met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to permit theatres to function with full audience capacity.

In what came as an unexpected piece of news, the Tamil Nadu government has now permitted to open theatres in the state with 100 percent occupancy. This announcement comes a week before the release of the most awaited Kollywood film Master. The government first allowed the theatres to function with 50 percent occupancy rate after the lockdown for COVID 19 was released with a few restrictions. Now that the theatres are permitted to function with a 100 percent audience capacity, it is expected that the government will also issue clarity about the special shows for big ticket films.

A couple of weeks back, it was also reported that Thalapathy Vijay met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requesting him to relax theatre norms by permitting cinema halls to function with full audience capacity. Earlier last week, the makers revealed that the film will hit the big screens on January 13 during the Pongal festival. The makers revealed that the film has come through the Censor Board scanner and has been awarded a U/A Certificate.

The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation. It is also reported that the film will have a pan Indian release. Recently, the makers also released the film’s Hindi teaser and the Telugu and Kannada version of the song Kutti Story. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in key roles.

Credits :Twitter

