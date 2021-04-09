Ahead of Tollywood debut with RRR, Alia Bhatt proves she is a force in Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu trailer

Ahead of 's official Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, the makers of her upcoming Hindi film Gangubai Kathiawadi have released the Telugu dubbed version trailer. The Telugu trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has released today on the big screen along with Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. The narrative walks through the life of young Ganga who in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai – The Matriarch of Kamathipura.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi celebrates the journey of a girl who became the voice for women empowerment. With a power-packed performance from Alia Bhatt and featuring in a special role has laced in his magical musical notes in the film. Well, ahead of Alia Bhatt's official Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, the audience down South gets a glimpse of her acting chops.

Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi in Telugu here: