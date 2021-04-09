Ahead of Tollywood debut with RRR, Alia Bhatt proves she is a force in Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu trailer
Ahead of Alia Bhatt's official Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, the makers of her upcoming Hindi film Gangubai Kathiawadi have released the Telugu dubbed version trailer. The Telugu trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has released today on the big screen along with Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. The narrative walks through the life of young Ganga who in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai – The Matriarch of Kamathipura.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi celebrates the journey of a girl who became the voice for women empowerment. With a power-packed performance from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn featuring in a special role has laced in his magical musical notes in the film. Well, ahead of Alia Bhatt's official Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, the audience down South gets a glimpse of her acting chops.
Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi in Telugu here:
Talking about RRR, the film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and is one of the biggest Pan-India films releasing this year. The film is a period drama set in India during the 1920s, revolving around the inspiring journey of two of India's freedom fighters. Ajay Devgn and Alia will be sene playing important roles while, international stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles.
RRR will release on October 13, 2021.