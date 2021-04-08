Ahead of Vakeel Saab release, Chiranjeevi shares a treasured throwback photo with Pawan Kalyan

Chiranjeevi also penned a heartwarming note for Pawan Kalyan as he shared his excitement about watching the film tomorrow.

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink is releasing tomorrow, April 9. Directed by Sriram Venu, the upcoming Telugu film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising , Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. Shruti Haasan plays Pawan Kalyan's wife in the upcoming court drama. Amidst high expectations and strong buzz regarding the film's grand release tomorrow, megastar Chiranjeevi has shared a throwback photo with his brother Pawan Kalyan.

One can see, Chiranjeevi is giving a final touch to Pawan Kalyan's hair and it is one of the best things you'll see today on social media. The Sye Raa star also penned a heartwarming note as he shared his excitement about watching the film tomorrow in the theatre with family members. His tweet in loosely translates to, "After a long time @PawanKalyan I look forward to seeing you on the silver screen as well. Mom, in the theater tomorrow evening with family members #VakeelSaab. Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned."

Check it out:

చాలా కాలం తరువాత @PawanKalyan ని వెండితెర మీద చూడటానికి మీలాగే నేనుకూడా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. అమ్మ , కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో రేపు సాయంత్రం థియేటర్ లో #VakeelSaab చూస్తున్నాను.Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned :) pic.twitter.com/eRyVbsMke0 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2021

Pawan Kalyan is ending his two years of sabbatical from films with Vakeel Saab. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film has music by S Thaman.

The Tamil version, which featured Thala Ajith in the lead role was directed by H Vinoth. The film got immense response and earned pretty good at the box office. The Tamil remake was also backed by Boney Kapoor.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab: Fans of Pawan Kalyan create ruckus at Vizag theatre after the release of trailer; WATCH video

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×