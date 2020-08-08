Air India Crash: Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan offer condolences to families of deceased

The death toll of the crash rose to 18 including two pilots on Saturday. According to media reports, the plane fell off into the valley and broke into two.

In a shocking incident, Air India Boeing A737, operating from Dubai to Calicut with 184 passengers and six crew members on board came down crashing at 7.40 PM last night due to rain and adverse wind conditions in Calicut airport. Social media is flooded with condolence messages to the families of the deceased and people have expressed how shocked they were to know about the incident. Mollywood stars Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and shared helpline numbers and offered their condolences.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress ! Really frightening news all around." Sharing the photo of the former IAF Wing Commander, Captain Deepak Sathe who was a pilot of the flight, Prithvraj wrote, “Rest in peace Wing Cdr (Retd) Sathe. Had the privilege of knowing him personally. Will cherish our conversation sir.” Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was shattered to know the news, wrote on her Instagram space, “My heart goes out to everyone who was on board that flight and all the relatives who were waiting for their return.”

Rest in peace Wing Cdr (Retd) Sathe. Had the privilege of knowing him personally. Will cherish our conversation sir. pic.twitter.com/JhUkxvzseQ — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 7, 2020

Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress ! Really frightening news all around. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 7, 2020

Tovino Thomas and Nivin Pauly shared helpline numbers for people to contact, if their relatives or friends travelled in the flight. The death toll of the crash rose to 18 including two pilots on Saturday. According to media reports, the plane fell off into the valley and broke into two.

