Air India Crash: Suriya salutes Malappuram people who helped victims; Offers condolences to grieving families

The Kozhikode airport air plane crash recently killed approx 18 people including four children and 149 people suffered injuries. The tragic incident left everyone in shock. The Dubai-Kozhikode flight split into two parts on landing at runway 10 of Karipur Airport. Many celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the grieving families. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni among others from the South Indian film industry took to Twitter to express their shock over the same. Recently, Tamil star Suriya mourned the loss of people who died in the air plane crash and also paid respects to the pilots.

He tweeted, "My deep condolences to the grieving families... Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured! Salutes to the people of Malappuram & Respects to the pilots.. #flightcrash." People of Kozhikode and Malappuram district came out for the help.

Mahesh Babu also tweeted about the unfortunate incident. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured."

Allu Arjun also sent prayers to the injured and offered condolences to the families of the victims. He wrote, "Very tragic plane accident in Kerala. Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised. May the soul of the passed rest in peace. Prayers to the injured to be safe & recovered at the earliest."

My deep condolences to the grieving families... Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured! Salutes to the people of Malappuram & Respects to the pilots #flightcrash — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 11, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2020

Very tragic plane accident in Kerala . Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised . May the soul of the passed rest in peace . Prayers to the injured to be safe & recovered at the earliest. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 7, 2020

