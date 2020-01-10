Airaa girl Gabrella Sellus to play the lead in NH4 confirms director Lokesh Kumar

Talking about the changes the filmmaker Lokesh said that when it is an independent film, the actors need to give a considerable amount of time for the film. Like Vani, Sharanya, too, had to opt-out owing to date issues.

Director Lokesh Kumar’s independent film NH4 has been in the news for quite a while. The movie has been creating a lot of buzzes but for the wrong reasons. The makers have been facing a lot of issues for casting the lead heroine of the film. Vani Bhojan, who was first supposed to play the lead in the film opted out, who was later replaced by Sharanya Turadi. But now TOI reported that not Sharanya Turadi but Airaa girl Gabrella Sellus will play the lead in this thriller, which is set in Kasimedu.

Talking about the changes the filmmaker Lokesh said to TOI that when it is an independent film, the actors need to give a considerable amount of time for the film. Like Vani, Sharanya, too, had to opt-out owing to date issues. They eventually roped in Gabrella, who played young Nayanthara in Airaa. She is a mime artiste and Lokesh has seen one of her short films. He thought that he should launch her as a lead actor after seeing her acting prowess. She also does a lot of social awareness videos through her social media account.

Talking about the other cast, Lokesh said, "Akshay plays Pragya’s pair in the film, while Michael and Gabrella play another couple. There are over 10 new faces in this film." The movie also stars Michael Thangadurai, Pragya Nagra, Anupama Kumar and YouTuber Subhalaxmi Parida, who plays a comical role as a fisherwoman. Lokesh said that the team is currently in the post-production work and will try to release the film by mid-2020.

