Airport Diaries: Akhil Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna keep it stylish as they get clicked in Hyderabad

Dressing up their stylish best at the airport is one of the most important things for celebrities these days. As we all know, celebrities are often seen travelling city to city for the shooting of their films and airport is that one place where they get clicked most of the time. Earlier today, South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akhil Akkineni were spotted at Hyderabad airport in their best stylish looks. The actors were spotted at different timings as they were travelling for the shooting of their respective films.

One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna looking all fresh and pretty in a white tee paired with denim. Sunglasses, a mask, handbag and open natural hair completed her travel look. The stunner never fails to impress us with her style statement and most importantly, she believes in keeping everything basic and comfortable. The Dear Comrade actress is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film titled Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar and it stars Allu Arjun in the male lead role.

On the other hand, Akhil Akkineni was also spotted at Hyderabad airport in his basic yet cool attire. The Most Eligible Bachelor actor opted for cargo pants that he paired with full sleeves tee and of course, sunglasses and a mask for precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

