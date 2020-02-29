Airport diaries: Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala look all ravishing as they get spotted at Hyderabad airport

Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife and actor Amala Akkineni were spotted at Hyderabad airport as they returned to town from a family wedding.

While giving major couple goals to their fans and audience, AkkineniNagarjuna and his actor wife Amala Akkineni were spotted at Hyderabad airport. The couple looked as fresh as ever as they returned to town after taking part in a family wedding. While Nagarjuna was spotted in an all back casual wear, Amala looked dashing in a simple maroon cotton kurta and black pants. They both wore stylish sunglasses and from the pictures, it looks like they were enjoying a private joke.

On the work front, Nagarjuna’s much-anticipated film Wild Dog has been making headlines ever since it was announced. In the film, Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of an NIA officer. Confirming his role in the film, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote, “Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING.” A first look poster of Nagarjuna from the film was released a while back, in which Nagarjuna was seen cracking a case.

Currently, the film is being shot in Goa and media reports suggest that the next schedule will be planned for 20 days in Thailand. However, there are reports that claim that the makers are taking a step back to go head with the Thailand shoot due to the outbreak of coronavirus. According to a report in The Times Of India, the outbreak of coronavirus has made about 25 people fall sick in Thailand, due to which the makers are hesitant to travel abroad for the shooting.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

