Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun clicked in all black look as he shows no starry tantrums and goes through security

South star Allu Arjun, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, February 11, 2020. The actor was spotted in his favourite all-black look as he was going through the security at the airport. Showing no starry tantrums, the actor maintained his calm and stood in the queue while getting a security check. Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable and popular actors of Tollywood. The actor has earned a huge fan following across the country but impressively, he stays grounded.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's love for black is quite visible in his airport and promotional look. Bunny's stylist Harmann recently in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla said, "Arjun is very specific, he knows what he wants and when he knows what he wants, he definitely knows what he doesn't want. I have cracked that thing for him. He has a very specific colour palette. In the last few years, if you have observed, Allu Arjun has not worn anything other than black."

On the work front, Allu Arjun has quite a few films in the kitty including one with Sukumar and AR Murugadoss. However, the actor is yet to commence shooting for both the films.

Meanwhile, his film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead earned pretty huge at the box office. The family entertainer crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide within four weeks of its release.

