Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun returns to Hyderabad from Pushpa shoot for Niharika Konidela's wedding

Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he returned from Pushpa shoot ahead of cousin Niharika Konidela's wedding. The actor was spotted in his best stylish look and opted for joggers set that has been gifted by Vijay Deverakonda. One can see, the actor covered his long tresses with a beanie cap and had his mask on due to pandemic. Allu Arjun recently headed to Pushpa's new schedule. However, he returned back in a few days for Niharika Konidela's wedding with Chaitanya JV. While Allu Arjun was away for Pushpa shoot, his wife Sneha was seen at Niharika's pre-wedding celebrations recently.

Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9 in Udaipur. Close friends and family members will be flying to Rajasthan soon for the wedding. Niharika had also posted an adorable selfie with Chaitanya and captioned, "Can we start the countdown already? 7 days to go!" Well, now we are waiting for some amazing and stunning photos of the big fat wedding.

Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun's airport look here:

Talking about Pushpa, directed by Sukumaran, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The upcoming film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles.

