Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun returns in style from Udaipur with Sneha and kids post Niharika Konidela's wedding
Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport in all-black look as he returned from Udaipur after attending Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding.
Credits :Kamlesh Nand
