  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun returns in style from Udaipur with Sneha and kids post Niharika Konidela's wedding

Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport in all-black look as he returned from Udaipur after attending Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding.
985 reads Mumbai
Allu Arjun airport photos Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun returns in style from Udaipur with Sneha and kids post Niharika Konidela's wedding
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport in all-black look as he returned from Udaipur after attending Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Mega moment: Allu Arjun & family pose for a happy picture with newlyweds Niharika & Chaitanya
Allu Arjun looks stylish besides wife Sneha as they pose for a photo at Niharika Konidela's sangeet
Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish & Venkatesh pose happily as Niharika Konidela's wedding festivities begin; See PHOTO
EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek of Allu Arjun's Manish Malhotra outfit for Niharika & Chaitanya JV's sangeet night
PHOTOS: Allu Arjun gives the aura of retro glam in mirrorwork kurta set as he gets clicked at Udaipur airport
Allu Arjun shares perfect fam jam pic as he heads to Udaipur in a private jet for Niharika Konidela's wedding