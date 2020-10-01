  1. Home
Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha and daughter Arha return home after a short trip to Goa

Arha looked super cute as she walked hand in hand with Allu Arjun and Sneha at Hyderabad airport.
23635 reads Mumbai
Allu Arjun, Sneha airport photos Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha and daughter Arha return home after a short trip to Goa
Allu Arjun recently headed to Goa to celebrate his wife Sneha's birthday. The actor along with his wife Sneha and kids went on a short holiday and well, they are back to Hyderabad. The actor was spotted in his best stylish look at Hyderabad airport. One can see in the photos, Bunny looking dashing in a blue shirt paired with loose white pants while his wife kept is basic and travel comfy. However, someone who stole the show was their daughter Arha. The little munchkin looked super cute as she walked hand in hand with Allu Arjun and Sneha at the airport. Don't they all look stylish and make a perfect family moment? 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently made a big announcement about his new venture. The stylish Telugu star took to Twitter and revealed about the same on his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's 99 birth anniversary. Allu Arjun tweeted, "We celebrate the legacy of our grandfather and dedicate this ALLU Studios to him. With all your blessings and good wishes, we commence the works of ALLU Studios." 

In his next Tweet, he wrote, "1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios."

Meanwhile, check out airport photos below: 

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen sharing the screenspace with Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's Pushpa. The shooting of the upcoming intense drama is yet to go on floors. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

