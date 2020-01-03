Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha return after New Year celebration in Thailand

Ala Vaikuntapuramloo actor Allu Arjun is back to Hyderabad after celebrating New Year with his wife Sneha and other close friends in Thailand. Bunny was clicked today morning at Hyderabad airport as he returned.

Telugu star Allu Arjun's upcoming film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is all set to release on January 12, 2020. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is back to Hyderabad after celebrating New Year with his wife Sneha and other close friends in Thailand. Bunny was clicked today morning at Hyderabad airport as he returned from his holiday in Thailand. The stylish star of the Tollywood industry was papped in his comfy green hoodie and white denim while Sneha chose to go all comfy in casuals.

Sneha recently shared a stunning photo of her with hubby from their New Year party. She captioned it, "Happy new year#2020." Allu Arjun and Sneha had a gala time together in Thailand. While Sneha was holidaying with her girlfriends already ahead of New Year's, Allu Arjun joined them later. Before kick-starting with the promotions of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, Arjun decided to spend time with family. A grand musical event of his upcoming film will take place in Hyderabad on January 6th. The entire cast and crew will be present at the promotional event.

Ala Vaikuntapuramloo stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film will also see veteran actor ’s return to Tollywood and apparently, she plays Allu Arjun's mother in the film. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively.

