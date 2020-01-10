Airport Diaries: KGF 2 star Yash keeps it stylish in a Karl Lagerfeld sweatshirt and ripped jeans

Kannada star Yash is known for his style and this time again, he was clicked in his best stylish look. Keeping it all casual and cool, Yash was clicked in a Karl Lagerfeld designer sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

Kannada star Yash, who will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. The dashing star of Sandalwood was on a short trip in Mumbai for a meeting and is now heading back to Bengaluru. Yash is known for his style and this time again, he was clicked in his best stylish look. Keeping it all casual and cool, Yash was clicked in a Karl Lagerfeld designer sweatshirt and ripped jeans. Sporting long tresses and heavy beard, Yash was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Yash recently celebrated his 34th birthday in a grand possible way. A grand party was hosted by the actor, which was attended by his wife Radhika Pandit, daughter Ayra and other close friends and family members. The Rocking star of the Sandalwood industry also cut a 5,700-kg cake along with his daughter Ayra. On his birthday, Yash also treated his fans with a new poster of KGF 2. Director Prashanth Neel shared the poster and wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand. All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash (sic)".

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the much-awaited film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera who is an antagonist. The sequel of the KGF is expected to be bigger, better and like never before. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash. The first part of the film received massive response and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores with the sequel releasing in 2020.

