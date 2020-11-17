Airport Diaries: Mahesh Babu returns to Hyderabad with wife Namrata and kids after holidaying in Dubai

Amidst pandemic, Mahesh Babu had stepped out after 9 months with his family for a mini-vacation. Check out airport photos.

After their short vacation in Dubai, Mahesh Babu has returned to Hyderabad with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids- Gautam and Sitara. The superstar was spotted at the airport today as he returned in his best stylish yet cool travel look. One can see in the photos, Mahesh Babu sports a cool hoodie and denim while Namrata is seen in her compy travel outfit. Amidst pandemic, the Telugu star had stepped out after 9 months with his family for a mini-vacation and a few photos managed to light up the Internet.

Mahesh Babu recently shared a super cute picture of him spending time with his kids and wrote, "Endless smiles, fun, love... What you give is what you get. Wishing my two little pillars a very happy children’s day. Love and blessings to mine and all the children of this world. Shine brighter each day." Namrata also shared a few beautiful photos from their mini-vacation and we just can't stop talking about it.

Meanwhile, check out their airport photos below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen sharing the screenspace with National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

