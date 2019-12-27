Airport Diaries: Mahesh Babu spotted with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids as he heads to Mumbai

Ahead of promotions for his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu is spending all his time with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara, Gautham. The Telugu superstar was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he was heading to Mumbai.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu knows how to balance his work and personal life the right way. Ahead of promotions for his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu is spending all his time with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara, Gautham. The Telugu superstar was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he was heading to Mumbai. According to our source, the actor is visiting Mumbai to attend a family function hosted by Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar.

One can see in the photos, Mahesh Babu looking dashing as ever as he makes his way towards the airport with daughter Sitara. Namrata, who is known for her simple living was spotted in her best comfy airport look. Mahesh Babu, is one of the few actors in the South Indian Film industry who is known for keeping lowkey profile. Mahesh Babu has earned a huge fan following with his charming personality and humble nature. The Maharshi actor recently hosted a Christmas dinner party at his home for his close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, check out Mahesh Babu's airport photos as he heads to Mumbai with his family:

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to release during Sankranthi 2020. The makers are set to host a grand pre-release event on January 5.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu is a man with a golden heart and this video from a fan meet is a proof

The much-anticipated film also stars actress Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More