Airport Diaries: Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata & kids jets off on a vacation after Sarileru Neekevvaru success

Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, which released on January 11 has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide at the box office. Well, the film is doing great and what better than a vacation with family? Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara, Gautam has jetted off on a vacation. The superstar's family was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as they were making their way inside the airport. The actor is taking a break with his loved ones to celebrate the success of his film.

One can see in the photos, Mahesh Babu walking with his daughter Sitara while Gautham and his wife Namrata Shirodkar follow them. Now we are eagerly waiting for some wonderful photos from their vacation. Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru overtakes Rajinikanth's latest release Darbar's box office collection in the US market. Rajinikanth's film has earned Rs 10.84 crore till January 17 while Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's film has minted Rs 13.36 crore in the US. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo leading ahead of both the films in the USA market.

Talking about the film's success, Mahesh Babu said that he thinks he has taken the best decision of taking this movie than his other commitments. Directed by Anil Ravippudi, the family drama also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

