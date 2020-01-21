Airport Diaries: Pooja Hegde spotted in her casual look as she arrives for the shooting of Prabhas 20

Pooja Hegde is doing great in her professional space. The actress has now kick-started shooting for her next film with Prabhas. The stunner was spotted at Hyderabad airport today.

The South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde is basking in the success of her recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Starring Allu Arjun in the male lead, the film has crossed Rs 180 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Well, Pooja is doing great in her professional space and the actress has now kick-started shooting for her next film with Prabhas. The stunner was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, January 21 in her best casual look as she arrived for the film's shoot. Pooja looked pretty in her comfy airport look sans makeup. She smiled for the shutterbugs as she stepped out of the car.

A couple of days ago, Prabhas shared an update about the film. The Baahubali star shared a picture of him from the sets of the film as he resumed the shoot. Taking to social media, Prabhas wrote, "Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule." Tentatively titled Jaan, the upcoming romantic drama has been the talk of the town since its inceptions. Prabhas 20 is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations.

Earlier during one of the interviews, Pooja expressed her happiness of working with Prabhas. Pooja Hegde was all praise for the Saaho star. Talking to TOI, she said, "Prabhas is always chilled out, he is so considerate. He not only loves to eat but also loves to feed. His cook brings us lip-smacking meals on the set."

Directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 is set to release this year and the major part of the film's shoot is being done in Europe and Hyderabad.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

